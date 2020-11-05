Left Menu
Sonowal visits hospital to enquire about Tarun Gogoi's health

The 86-year-old former chief minister has expressed his satisfaction with the medical services being provided at GMCH and has said that his health condition was gradually improving, Sonowal said. The three-time chief minister and veteran Congress leader was discharged from the hospital on October 25 after undergoing treatment for the coronavirus infection and other post-recovery complications.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:49 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday called on former chief minister Tarun Gogoi at a state-run facility here where he is undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications. The chief minister interacted with Gogoi and wished him speedy recovery, an official spokesperson said.

"The former chief minister is like a father figure to me and I visited the Gauhati Medical College Hospital today, (GMCH) as a son, to take stock of his health," Sonowal told reporters. Senior doctors of the hospital are constantly taking care of him and his condition is gradually improving, the chief minister said.

"He is our senior and we have a lot to do together in the interest of the people of the state," he said. The 86-year-old former chief minister has expressed his satisfaction with the medical services being provided at GMCH and has said that his health condition was gradually improving, Sonowal said.

The three-time chief minister and veteran Congress leader was discharged from the hospital on October 25 after undergoing treatment for the coronavirus infection and other post-recovery complications. But he was admitted to the facility again on November 1 and put on ventilator support as his health condition had deteriorated, a doctor treating him had said.

His ammonia level was found to be slightly high but his condition has improved since then and doctors attending on him said that he was mentally stable and alert. Gogoi's health condition is being monitored by the same nine-member committee of doctors, led by the Head of Pulmonary Medicine Dr Jogesh Sarma, which was formed by the state government after he had tested positive for COVID-19 in August.

Gogoi had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the hospital the next day. The octogenarian leader's health condition had deteriorated on August 31 with a sudden fall in oxygen saturation level.

He was administered plasma therapy and became stable later. The veteran Congress politician has issued an audio tape from the Intensive Care Unit(ICU), saying that it was his aim in life to serve the people of the state till the end of his life and he will continue to do so in whatever way he can.

It is the love and warm wishes of young people, students, farmers, weavers, labourers and all sections of society that serves as a blessing for his social and political life and this will guide and inspire him till the end, Gogoi said. In the days before he tested COVID-19 positive, Gogoi was at the forefront of the Congress initiative to form a 'grand alliance' comprising all the opposition parties for the 2021 assembly polls and holding meetings with all stakeholders.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

