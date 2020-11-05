Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:12 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:10pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:10pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4389 4163 60 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 835953 807318 6757 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 15160 13472 43 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 207741 198694 934 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 220246 212298 1121 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 14794 13862 229 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 192237 168201 2266 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3242 3204 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 416653 371155 6769 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 44544 41849 630 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 177598 161525 3747 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 176146 159643 1859 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 23486 19727 354 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 97224 89905 1517 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 103188 97480 894 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 838929 794503 11312------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 466466 380650 1613 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 6553 5772 79 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 174825 164067 2992 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1703444 1551282 44804------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 19725 15750 189 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 9893 8813 91 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 2958 2473 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 9264 8078 45 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 295889 283533 1364 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 35550 33123 598 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 135834 126932 4281 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 205800 187544 1955 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 4067 3657 73 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 736777 706444 11272------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 245682 225664 1362 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 31237 29522 350 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 64065 58823 1047 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 491354 461073 7131 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 393524 350449 7122 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 8404437 7760648 124864------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 44194 52118 608 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 83,64,086 and the death toll at 1,24,315. The ministry said that 77,11,809 people have so far recovered from the infection.

