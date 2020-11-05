Greece reports 2,917 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, new high

Greece reports 2,917 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, new highReuters | Athens | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:46 IST
Greece on Thursday reported 2,917 new coronavirus cases, hitting a new daily peak hours after authorities announced a second nationwide lockdown was going into effect this Saturday, Nov. 7.
Thursday's cases follow on the 2,646 cases reported on Wednesday, which was a new record. Authorities have said infections have risen 20 percent in recent days. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)
- Michele Kambas