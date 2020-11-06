China reports 36 new coronavirus cases for Nov 5 vs 28 a day earlier
China reported 36 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Nov. 5 compared to 28 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Friday. Of the new infections, 30 were imported, according to a statement published by the National Health Commission. The remaining six were locally transmitted cases in the northwestern Xinjiang region.
Authorities in the region have been conducting large-scale testing in Kashgar and Kizilsu in Xinjiang's latest outbreak. China reported 33 new asymptomatic patients, compared to 24 a day earlier.
As of Nov. 5, mainland China had 86,151 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll stood at 4,634.