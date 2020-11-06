US reports record increase in daily COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
The United States on Thursday reported a record increase in new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row with at least 109,658 new infections, according to a Reuters tally. Previously, the most states that reported records for new cases in a single day was 16 on Oct. 30, according to Reuters data.

The United States on Thursday reported a record increase in new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row with at least 109,658 new infections, according to a Reuters tally. The tally is expected to push higher still when California's county-by-county data is added.

U.S. cases have risen by more than 100,000 for three out of the last seven days, putting pressure on hospitals in several states and causing families to rethink their plans for Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 26. The outbreak is spreading in every region with 19 out of 50 states reporting record one-day increases on Thursday. Previously, the most states that reported records for new cases in a single day was 16 on Oct. 30, according to Reuters data.

