FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. coronavirus cases marked a record increase for a second day in a row, while several European countries reintroduced lockdown measures and other restrictions as new infections surged across the continent.

* Russia's coronavirus tests give false negative results up to 40% of the time, a health official said. * Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko ordered border guards to prevent the return to Belarus of its citizens who left and are currently abroad, with the exception of those in Russia.

* Hungary will start importing small quantities of a Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine in December for final testing and licensing, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video. * A hard lockdown will be imposed in seven municipalities in northern Denmark, PM Mette Frederiksen said. Britain said it is removing Denmark from the government's travel corridor list.

* Greece ordered a nationwide lockdown for three weeks, its second this year after a sharp increase in infections this week. * Paris will be placed under more restrictions, including a requirement for more shops to close in the evening.

* British police said they arrested 104 Londoners for breach of coronavirus regulations. AMERICAS

* Latin American nations, including those that have brought down coronavirus transmission rates, should take heed of the second wave hitting much of Europe, a Pan American Health Organization official said. * A dozen U.S. states reported record one-day increases in cases, according to a Reuters tally.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea has alerted about 1,000 people who attended the memorial of the late Samsung Group patriarch Lee Kun-hee last week to get tested for the coronavirus after one person at the event tested positive.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The pandemic is having a knock-on effect on other vital health services in Africa as countries are forced to redirect already stretched resources, a regional head of WHO said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * AstraZeneca plans to start early and mid-stage clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in China this year, a senior executive said.

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said U.S. health regulators were doing a careful analysis of its experimental antibody cocktail to treat COVID-19 and that it was hopeful the drug could be authorized for emergency use in the country soon. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. employers likely hired the fewest workers in five months in October, in what would be clearest indication yet that the end of fiscal stimulus and exploding new infections were sapping momentum from the economic recovery. * Japan's household spending slumped in September from a year earlier and real wages slid for the seventh straight month, data showed.

* Ontario said it would spend more on healthcare and support for the economy during the coronavirus crisis.