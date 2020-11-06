Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain said it is removing Denmark from the government's travel corridor list. * Greece ordered a nationwide lockdown for three weeks, its second this year after a sharp increase in infections this week. AMERICAS * Latin American nations, including those that have brought down coronavirus transmission rates, should take heed of the second wave hitting much of Europe, a Pan American Health Organization official said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 11:28 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

U.S. coronavirus cases marked a record increase for a second day in a row, while several European countries reintroduced lockdown measures and other restrictions as new infections surged across the continent.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Russia's coronavirus tests give false negative results up to 40% of the time, a health official said. * Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko ordered border guards to prevent the return to Belarus of its citizens who left and are currently abroad, with the exception of those in Russia.

* Hungary will start importing small quantities of a Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine in December for final testing and licensing, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video. * A hard lockdown will be imposed in seven municipalities in northern Denmark, PM Mette Frederiksen said. Britain said it is removing Denmark from the government's travel corridor list.

* Greece ordered a nationwide lockdown for three weeks, its second this year after a sharp increase in infections this week. * Paris will be placed under more restrictions, including a requirement for more shops to close in the evening.

* British police said they arrested 104 Londoners for breach of coronavirus regulations. AMERICAS

* Latin American nations, including those that have brought down coronavirus transmission rates, should take heed of the second wave hitting much of Europe, a Pan American Health Organization official said. * A dozen U.S. states reported record one-day increases in cases, according to a Reuters tally.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea has alerted about 1,000 people who attended the memorial of the late Samsung Group patriarch Lee Kun-hee last week to get tested for the coronavirus after one person at the event tested positive.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The pandemic is having a knock-on effect on other vital health services in Africa as countries are forced to redirect already stretched resources, a regional head of WHO said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * AstraZeneca plans to start early and mid-stage clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in China this year, a senior executive said.

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said U.S. health regulators were doing a careful analysis of its experimental antibody cocktail to treat COVID-19 and that it was hopeful the drug could be authorized for emergency use in the country soon. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. employers likely hired the fewest workers in five months in October, in what would be clearest indication yet that the end of fiscal stimulus and exploding new infections were sapping momentum from the economic recovery. * Japan's household spending slumped in September from a year earlier and real wages slid for the seventh straight month, data showed.

* Ontario said it would spend more on healthcare and support for the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police recover firecrackers stored illegally in Jalandhar, arrest one person

The police recovered a huge quantity of firecrackers stored illegally in a residential area in Jalandhar on Thursday. Launching a crackdown against illegal stocking and sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, Commissionerate of Police yesterd...

Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballots

Election officials in key battleground states pushed back on claims by the Trump campaign that Republican poll watchers were being improperly denied access to observe the counting of ballots, saying that rules were being followed and they w...

Firstsource Partners with Uniphore to Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience Leveraging their AI and Automation Technology

Exclusive deal aligns industry leaders around the Digitally Empowered Contact Center solution and brings new capabilities for Associates Chennai, Mumbai, India Business Wire India Firstsource Solutions Limited NSE FSL, BSE532809, a globa...

CEAT to supply tyres for Royal Enfield's Meteor 350 bike

Tyre maker CEAT has said it will supply tyres for Royal Enfields 350-cc Meteor 350 motorcycle launched on Friday. CEAT will be the official tyre supplier for all variants of the Meteor 350 bike with its Zoom Plus range of tubeless tyres to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020