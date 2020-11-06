Nigeria reports 180 new COVID-19 cases: NCDC

A total of 180 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease infection in Nigeria has been found by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on November 5, according to a news report by Naija News.

Nigeria Center for Disease Control has confirmed this via a statement on the official Twitter handle of the health agency.

The development brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 63,508 which includes 59,748 discharged cases and 1,155 deaths.

Below is the breakdown of the latest cases according to states with Lagos State recording the highest number of new confirmed cases, followed by Oyo and FCT.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who spoke on Wednesday in Abuja while giving an update on COVID-19 infections in Nigeria, said four deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported that the country has tested 668,729 people since the first confirmed case was reported on February 27, 2020.

The NCDC boss said that his agency had activated a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at Level III to coordinate the national response.