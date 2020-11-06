Recoveries outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya

Meghalaya on Friday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 91 people recuperated from the disease, while 86 new infections pushed the tally to 9,979, a senior health department official said. Health Services Director Aman War said the total COVID-19 recoveries in the state rose to 8,904 with the 91 new recoveries on Friday.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from East Garo Hills district (25) East Khasi Hills (21), Ri Bhoi (13), West Garo Hills District (10), East Jaintia Hills (6), West Jaintia Hills (5), South West Garo Hills (4), and South Garo Hills district (2), he said. The total number of COVID-19 active cases in the state rose 984, War said, adding that East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part has 263 active cases.

Ninety-one people have died due to COVID-19 in the state till date, he said. A total of 2.08 lakh samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, War added.