Delhi govt to augment COVID beds capacity in hospitals to combat 'third wave'

According to the order, a total of 500 extra beds will come up at these facilities. Jain also tweeted,"Government has decided to augment the availability of 685 beds for Covid patients in these pvt hospitals in addition to the already existing ones." The 14 private hospitals include Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Fortis hospital, Shalimar Bagh and Max hospital, Patparganj.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Delhi government issued orders on Friday to add a total of over 1,100 beds for COVID-19 patients at various state-run and private facilities to "combat the third wave" of spread of the infection. Delhi recorded 6,715 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.16 lakh, even as 66 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6769.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday tweeted and shared copies of official orders issued by his department to increase capacity of beds at city government hospitals and 14 private facilities. "Delhi Government has decided to augment the availability of beds for Covid patients in these Delhi government hospitals in addition to the already existing ones, this will be paramount in order to successfully combat the third wave," he tweeted.

These hospitals include Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), DDU Hospital and Ambedkar Hospital. According to the order, a total of 500 extra beds will come up at these facilities.

Jain also tweeted,"Government has decided to augment the availability of 685 beds for Covid patients in these pvt hospitals in addition to the already existing ones." The 14 private hospitals include Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Fortis hospital, Shalimar Bagh and Max hospital, Patparganj. The number of existing COVID-19 beds at these private hospitals currently stands at 1,756 and revised bed strength is to be 2,441.

According to the Thursday bulletin, out of the total number of 15,803 beds in COVID hospitals, 8,572 are vacant.

