Surat: 210 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 250 recover

Surat district in Gujarat recorded210 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to36,976, while the death toll increased by one to reach 1,027,an official said on Friday

Of the new cases, 152 were in city limits, which alsoaccounted for 191 of the 250 people discharged during the day,the rest of the cases and recoveries taking place in ruralparts of the district, he said.