Russia records 22.8% more deaths in September yr/yr -stats agency
Russia recorded 170,717 deaths in September, up 22.8% on the same month last year, data from state statistics service Rosstat showed on Friday. Of these, the coronavirus had been the main cause of death in 5,199 cases, Rosstat said. Russia reported a record high of 20,582 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 6,253 infections in Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,733,440.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:30 IST
Russia recorded 170,717 deaths in September, up 22.8% on the same month last year, data from state statistics service Rosstat showed on Friday. Of these cases, Russia officially recorded 9,798 deaths linked to suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, the coronavirus had been the main cause of death in 5,199 cases, Rosstat said.
Russia reported a record high of 20,582 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 6,253 infections in Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,733,440.