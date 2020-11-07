498 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 65,036 on Saturday with 498 more persons testing positive, a state health department bulletin said. Eight more infected patients died in the state, taking the total toll to 1,063, it said. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 148 cases, Chamoli (62), Pauri (51), Nainital (46), Pithoragarh (36), Haridwar (36), Tehri (32), Almora (21), Udham Singh Nagar (19), Bagesgwar (15), Rudraprayag (13), Champawat (10) and Uttarkashi (9), the bulletin said. It said that 59,564 infected people have recuperated, 519 have migrated out of the state and 3,890 are under treatment.