Kathmandu valley alone has reported 1,533 new cases on Saturday," the ministry said in a statement. According to the ministry, as many as 2,812 people who were earlier infected with the virus have been discharged from various isolation centres after their recovery in the past 24 hours.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-11-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 17:52 IST
Nepal reports 2,817 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry

Nepal has reported 2,817 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 194,453, the health ministry said on Sunday. Ministry of Health and Population said the new cases were reported as the Nepal government has increased the number of screening tests across the country. “Nepal as of now has 194,453 cases of coronavirus as 2,817 new infected people were reported. Kathmandu valley alone has reported 1,533 new cases on Saturday,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, as many as 2,812 people who were earlier infected with the virus have been discharged from various isolation centres after their recovery in the past 24 hours. Nepal’s corona death toll has reached 1,108 as 21 more people died due to corona infection in the past 24 hours.

At present there are 35,419 corona active people undergoing treatment at various isolation centres across the country. So far, 1,540,077 PCR tests have been conducted through various laboratories across Nepal to detect coronavirus infection..

