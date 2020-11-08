Left Menu
Goa reports 149 new COVID-19 cases; 207 recover, two die

The coronavirus case count in Goa went up by 149 and reached 45,065 on Sunday, a health department official said. The number of active cases is now 1,976, the official said. "A total of 1,766 samples were tested during the day," he added.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-11-2020 19:26 IST
The coronavirus case count in Goa went up by 149 and reached 45,065 on Sunday, a health department official said. The death toll mounted to 643 as two patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 42,446 as 207 of them got discharge on Sunday. The number of active cases is now 1,976, the official said.

"A total of 1,766 samples were tested during the day," he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 45,065, new cases 149, death toll 643, discharged 42,446, active cases 1,976, samples tested till date 3,12,780.

