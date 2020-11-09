Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Texas became the first U.S. state to surpass a million coronavirus cases on Saturday, as the country battled a third wave of new infections. ASIA-PACIFIC * Taiwan is yet to receive an invite to a key World Health Organization (WHO) meeting this week expected to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic due to "obstruction" from China, the island's foreign ministry said. * Gymnasts from four nations tumbled, leapt and spun through a friendly meet in Tokyo on Sunday in a closely-watched event aimed at showing the world Japan can safely carry out the postponed 2020 Olympics.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 10:44 IST
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden has begun preparing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as the United States became the first nation worldwide to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Portugal will impose localised night-time curfews from Monday to contain the spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases reached a record high. * Britain's GCHQ has begun an offensive cyber-operation to tackle anti-vaccine propaganda being spread online by hostile states, The Times reported.

* Slovakia held a second round of nationwide coronavirus testing on Saturday in an effort to curb increasing infections, with more than half a million people screened by noon. * Warsaw's mayor has called off an annual Independence Day march scheduled for Nov. 11 amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Poland.

AMERICAS * Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's support has fallen in some of Brazil's biggest cities, surveys showed on Sunday, as the country still grapples with a brutal coronavirus outbreak.

* A second Mexican state will enter the highest level of coronavirus alert as authorities bid to contain a recent jump in infections in the north of the country. * Texas became the first U.S. state to surpass a million coronavirus cases on Saturday, as the country battled a third wave of new infections.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Taiwan is yet to receive an invite to a key World Health Organization (WHO) meeting this week expected to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic due to "obstruction" from China, the island's foreign ministry said.

* Gymnasts from four nations tumbled, leapt and spun through a friendly meet in Tokyo on Sunday in a closely-watched event aimed at showing the world Japan can safely carry out the postponed 2020 Olympics. * Australia's second most populous state, the epicentre of the country's COVID-19 outbreak, will relax restrictions after recording its ninth consecutive day with no infections.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran's daily tally of coronavirus deaths hit a record high of 459 on Sunday, the health ministry said, increasing the official toll to 38,291 in the Middle East's worst-hit country.

* Debswana Mining Company, equally owned by De Beers and the Botswana government, will close a diamond mine in the country as weak demand and trading disruption from the pandemic make the mining of lower value diamonds unviable. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co Ltd plans to start a mid-stage clinical trial this month of a nasal spray coronavirus vaccine in China. * Argentina has struck a deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc to receive around 22 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, with the aim to start deliveries in the first half of next year.

* Humanigen Inc has partnered with the U.S. government to help advance development of its drug candidate as a potential COVID-19 treatment following positive response in hospitalized patients in a late-stage study. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Shares surged, oil prices jumped and the dollar stayed weak on Monday as expectations of fewer regulatory changes and more monetary stimulus under U.S. president-elect Joe Biden supported risk appetite. * China exports grew at the fastest pace in 19 months in October, while imports also rose, official data showed on Saturday.

* German industrial output rose by less than expected in September as the coronavirus crisis held back activity, data showed on Friday.

