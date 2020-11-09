Left Menu
Iran reports record daily coronavirus cases of 10,463

Starting on Tuesday, for one month, all non-essential businesses must close at 6 p.m, Iranian media reported. Some hospitals have run out of beds to treat new patients, Nader Tavakkoli, a member of Iran's national coronavirus taskforce told the ISNA news agency. "Beds allocated for coronavirus patients are full at hospitals," Tavakkoli said.

Iran's health ministry reported on Monday a rise of 10,463 in the number of daily coronavirus cases, bringing total cases in the Middle East's worst-affected country to 692,949.

Ministry's spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 458 people had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 38,749. Iran's government has imposed restrictions as the country battles a third wave of the virus. Starting on Tuesday, for one month, all non-essential businesses must close at 6 p.m, Iranian media reported.

Some hospitals have run out of beds to treat new patients, Nader Tavakkoli, a member of Iran's national coronavirus taskforce told the ISNA news agency. "Beds allocated for coronavirus patients are full at hospitals," Tavakkoli said. "We should have a temporary phase of two weeks closure in Tehran to control the wave of the disease ... meanwhile we can get into planning."

