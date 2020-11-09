Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's support has fallen in some of Brazil's biggest cities, surveys showed on Sunday, as the country still grapples with a brutal coronavirus outbreak. ASIA-PACIFIC * Taiwan is yet to receive an invite to a key World Health Organization (WHO) meeting this week expected to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic due to "obstruction" from China, the island's foreign ministry said. * Residents of India's capital New Delhi are enduring one of the worst spells of air pollution in years, data showed, raising the risks to city residents posed by the novel coronavirus, doctors said.

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden has begun preparing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as the United States became the first nation worldwide to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.

* Students outside a high school in Compiegne, north of the French capital Paris, clashed with police in protests over health risks posed by schools being open during the novel coronavirus crisis, police unions and media said. * Britain's poppy appeal, when tens of millions buy a red paper or metal poppy to remember the war dead and help families of members of the armed forces, is grappling with collecting money under lockdown.

* Hungary will close secondary schools, universities and restaurants and extend its night-time curfew from Tuesday. * Organisers of a far-right Independence Day march in Warsaw said on Monday it would take place in a motorised form, after the mayor refused to allow the event to go ahead due to the coronavirus.

AMERICAS * The United States became the first nation worldwide to surpass 10 million infections, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday, as the third wave surges across the nation.

* President-elect Joe Biden will convene a coronavirus task force on Monday to examine the No. 1 problem confronting him when he takes office in January. * Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's support has fallen in some of Brazil's biggest cities, surveys showed on Sunday, as the country still grapples with a brutal coronavirus outbreak.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Taiwan is yet to receive an invite to a key World Health Organization (WHO) meeting this week expected to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic due to "obstruction" from China, the island's foreign ministry said.

* Residents of India's capital New Delhi are enduring one of the worst spells of air pollution in years, data showed, raising the risks to city residents posed by the novel coronavirus, doctors said. * Malaysia's opposition on Monday demanded Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's administration spend more funds under the 2021 budget to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Looters have been targeting state warehouses across Nigeria stocked with COVID-19 relief supplies which they say should already have gone to the poor and hungry.

* Debswana Mining Company, equally owned by De Beers and the Botswana government, will close a diamond mine in the country as weak demand and trading disruption from the pandemic make the mining of lower value diamonds unviable. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co Ltd plans to start a mid-stage clinical trial this month of a nasal spray coronavirus vaccine in China. * Germany does not expect a vaccine to be available before the first quarter of 2021, according to a copy of its national vaccine strategy seen by Reuters.

* India's Tata launched a COVID-19 test kit that it says will process results more easily and faster than the RT-PCR method considered the gold standard for detection. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government will do all it can to help the economy recover, signalling his readiness to compile another stimulus package. * Taiwan's exports rose in October for the fourth consecutive month and at an expectation-beating pace, boosted by surging demand for the island's electronic goods as people work from home during the pandemic.

* Greece's economy is expected to recover strongly once the pandemic is over, though the longer the health crisis lasts the smaller the bounce, its finance minister said. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Sarah Morland, Vinay Dwivedi and Ramakrishnan M.; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Ed Osmond)

