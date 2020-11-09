Rajasthan records 1,858 COVID-19 cases, state tally at 2,13,169

Rajasthan recorded nine more fatalities due to novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 1,998, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported 1,858 fresh cases on Monday, it said.

The total number of infected people stands at 2,13,169 in Rajasthan. Out of these, 16,542 people are under treatment, the bulletin said. A total of 1,94,629 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the infection is 386 till now, followed by 195 in Jodhpur, 149 in Ajmer, 146 in Bikaner, 116 in Kota, 96 in Bharatpur and 76 in Pali. Out of the latest fatalities, 345 cases were reported in Jaipur, 248 in Jodhpur, 198 in Bikaner, 107 in Alwar, 109 in Ajmer, 81 in Jalore and 70 in Kota, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

