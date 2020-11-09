Left Menu
Development News Edition

25-30 pc of daily COVID-19 cases detected through targeted testing in crowded places: Satyendar Jain

The Delhi government is conducting aggressive testing to detect COVID-19 cases and 25-30 per cent of the daily infections are diagnosed through targeted testing in crowded places like railway stations and bus terminals, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:18 IST
25-30 pc of daily COVID-19 cases detected through targeted testing in crowded places: Satyendar Jain

The Delhi government is conducting aggressive testing to detect COVID-19 cases and 25-30 per cent of the daily infections are diagnosed through targeted testing in crowded places like railway stations and bus terminals, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday. In such crowded places, one person can infect around 50 others, he said.

Over the last few days, Delhi has reported record daily spikes in coronavirus cases. The national capital reported its biggest single-day jump of 7,745 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 4,38,529. Jain told reporters that the Delhi government is conducting aggressive testing. Targeted testing is being conducted in crowded places like railway stations and inter-state bus terminals.

"Among those being tested, about 25-30 per cent of these cases are coming from targeted testing. In such crowded places, one person can infect around 50 other people," he said. A senior health department official explained that the minister meant 25-30 per cent of the positive cases being recorded every day are detected in crowded places.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days, with the count crossing the 60,000-mark several times. It recently started conducting targeted testing in market places and other crowded areas to strengthen its surveillance mechanism. With the third wave of the pandemic hitting the national capital, the number of containment zones has also gone up.

According to a health department bulletin issued on Sunday, the number of containment zones in the capital stood at 3,878, up from 3,857 on Saturday. On Sunday, Jain had said the national capital has hit the peak of the third wave of COVID-19 and the number of cases suggests it has been the worst so far.

The positivity rate, which stood at 8.23 per cent on October 26, was 15.26 per cent on Sunday. The number of active COVID-19 cases was 41,857.

The number of tests done per million population was over 2.68 lakh, while the total number of tests stood at over 50 lakh. The National Centre for Disease Control, in a report drafted recently, had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh COVID-19 cases daily taking into account the upcoming winter season, related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

JK Cement Q2 net profit jumps almost 3-fold to Rs 221.55 cr

JK Cement Ltd on Monday reported almost three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 221.55 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 79.50 crore in July-September period a year ago, JK...

INSTANT VIEW-Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was more than 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the ...

Tamil TV journalist killed

A 27-year old man working for a Tamil television channel as a reporter was killed near here last night by four persons including a juvenile, police said on Monday. The four have been arrested, they said.The journalist, J Moses, a resident o...

Villagers attack ECL GM for stopping coal theft; firing in air 'injures woman'

Villagers attacked the car of a general manager of the Eastern Coalfields Limited ECL on Monday forcing his bodyguard to fire in the air, after the official stopped them from stealing coal from a mine in Jharkhands Dhanbad district, police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020