Ukrainian president, several top officials contract coronavirus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and two top presidential and government officials have tested positive for the coronavirus, presidential and government offices said on Monday. Zelenskiy's wife, Olena, contracted COVID-19 in June and spent several weeks in a hospital. Minutes after Zelenskiy's announcement, Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office, said on Facebook that he had also tested positive for the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

"Despite all the quarantine measures, I also received a + (positive) result. I have 37.5, and I wish everyone 36.6!" Zelenskiy said in a Telegram message, referring to his body temperature. Zelenskiy's wife, Olena, contracted COVID-19 in June and spent several weeks in a hospital.

"Despite all the quarantine measures, I also received a + (positive) result. I have 37.5, and I wish everyone 36.6!" Zelenskiy said in a Telegram message, referring to his body temperature. Zelenskiy's wife, Olena, contracted COVID-19 in June and spent several weeks in a hospital.

Minutes after Zelenskiy's announcement, Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office, said on Facebook that he had also tested positive for the virus. Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has been diagnosed with COVID-19 as well and will work remotely, his ministry said.

On Thursday, Marchenko, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal and other ministers took part in a parliamentary session. Shmygal's office said he had no signs of the infection but would undergo a test on Tuesday. The daily tally of coronavirus infections in Ukraine spiked in late September and remained consistently high throughout October and early November, prompting the government to extend lockdown measures until the end of this year.

Shmygal said last week the number of new cases could jump to 15,000 a day by the end of November and to 20,000 daily by the end of the year. Ukraine's health minister said last week the coronavirus situation in Ukraine was close to catastrophic and that the nation must prepare for the worst.

Zelenskiy said earlier on Monday Ukraine may introduce a lockdown at weekends in an effort to curb the pandemic and such a move would not have a serious negative impact on the economy.

