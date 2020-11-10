Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil in talks with Pfizer to buy COVID-19 vaccine -spokesman

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 10-11-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 00:00 IST
Brazil in talks with Pfizer to buy COVID-19 vaccine -spokesman
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Brazilian federal government is in talks with Pfizer Inc in Brazil to buy its experimental COVID-19 vaccine for inclusion in its national vaccination program, a spokesman for the company said on Monday.

The vaccine is undergoing late stage tests in Brazil involving 3,100 volunteers in Sao Paulo and Bahia states, and will be imported from Pfizer's factories in the United States and Europe, the spokesman said, giving no further details. The company said on Monday its vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results.

TRENDING

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. attorney general Barr calls Mexico amid friction over ex-defense minister arrest

U.S. Attorney General William Barr spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard last week to try to lower bilateral tension arising from the U.S. arrest of a former Mexican defense minister on drugs charges, two Mexican sources said o...

WRAPUP 7-Biden welcomes COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough, White House seeks credit

Adds Biden comments, Trump fires defense secretary By Simon Lewis and Steve HollandWILMINGTON, Del.WASHINGTON, Nov 9 Reuters - P resident-elect Joe Biden hailed Pfizer Incs progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday but warned Americans t...

Mexican president orders inquiry into report that aide paid shell firms

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged authorities on Monday to look into a report accusing a top aide of financial impropriety, while calling it part of a media campaign aimed at bringing his administration into disrepute. New...

Vaccine news catapults investors' economic-recovery bets

News of an effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus is fueling bets that a global economic recovery will buoy wide swaths of the market that have struggled under nearly nine months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pfizer Inc said on Monday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020