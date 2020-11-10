Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York governor expects rising coronavirus rates into winter

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday he expected the rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus to continue rising in the state into winter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 01:33 IST
New York governor expects rising coronavirus rates into winter
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday he expected the rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus to continue rising in the state into winter. Both the state and New York City have seen positive test rates creep above 2% again in recent days in what Cuomo called a "new phase" of the coronavirus's spread.

"The numbers are undeniable," he told reporters on a conference call. "The best you can do is manage the increase." He said cases may continue to rise until a vaccine became widely available. Earlier on Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that the city may soon enter a second wave of infections after grappling with what at the time was the world's worst outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this year.

He said New Yorkers might see restrictions reintroduced, saying he now thought indoor dining at restaurants, even at restricted capacity, should be reconsidered, though he said that decision ultimately rested with Cuomo. Stricter rules in nearby New Jersey were announced by Governor Phil Murphy on Monday in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Garden State, and outbreaks among bartenders at several establishments.

New rules ban service while sitting at the bar and end indoor dining – still limited to 25 percent capacity - at 10 p.m., although outdoor dining is permitted to continue. "As the night wears on people let their hair down and folks are just not social distancing as they should," Murphy told a press conference.

He also announced the shutdown of interstate indoor youth sports events, up to and including high school age athletes, after seeing transmission increases among young team members, particularly those playing indoor hockey. Across the Hudson River, New York City officials said they are worried about a new uptick in cases on Staten Island, one of the city's five boroughs, and said they would spend Tuesday encouraging island residents to get a free test.

TRENDING

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. plans sanctions on Iranians for violence against protesters -sources

The United States is expected to impose sanctions as early as next week on Iranians involved in a violent crackdown against anti-government demonstrations in Iran a year ago, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The sources...

AstraZeneca says Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine results encouraging

An AstraZeneca executive said he felt encouraged by incredibly promising COVID-19 vaccine trial data unveiled by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, while hoping the United States would embrace innovation under the next administration. ...

Ukraine's president tests positive for COVID-19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection and will be working in self-isolation while being treated. There are no lucky people in the world for whom COVID-19 does not pose...

Guterres congratulates Biden and Harris, hails UN-US partnership as ‘essential pillar’

The Secretary-General congratulates the American people for a vibrant exercise of democracy in their countrys elections last week, said a statement released on behalf of Antnio Guterres, on Monday.Secretary-General antonioguterres congrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020