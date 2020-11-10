Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil suspends trials of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine due to 'adverse effect'

Brazil's health regulator said on Monday it had suspended clinical trials for China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, due to a "severe adverse effect" that took place on Oct. 29 but did not immediately provide further details. Sao Paulo's medical research institute Butantan, which is conducting the Sinovac trials in Brazil, said it "was surprised" by the decision and would hold a news conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m. local time (1400 GMT).

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 08:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 08:16 IST
Brazil suspends trials of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine due to 'adverse effect'

Brazil's health regulator said on Monday it had suspended clinical trials for China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, due to a "severe adverse effect" that took place on Oct. 29 but did not immediately provide further details.

Sao Paulo's medical research institute Butantan, which is conducting the Sinovac trials in Brazil, said it "was surprised" by the decision and would hold a news conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m. local time (1400 GMT). The head of Butantan, Dimas Covas, speaking to local broadcaster TV Cultura, said the decision was related to a "death" but said he found the regulator announcement strange "because it's a death unrelated to the vaccine."

"As there are more than 10,000 volunteers at this moment, deaths can occur... It's a death that has no relation with the vaccine and as such it is not the moment to interrupt the trials," Covas said. The health regulator, Anvisa, did not specify whether the incident took place in Brazil - where trials are being conducted - or in another country. It also did not say why news of the October event was being communicated only now.

Sinovac did not immediately respond to requests for comment. No other country conducting trials of Sinovac's experimental vaccine has announced a suspension. Late-stage trials are also being conducted in Indonesia and Turkey.

Sinovac’s vaccine is among the three experimental COVID-19 vaccines that China has been using to inoculate hundreds of thousands of people under an emergency use programme, and a Chinese health official said on Oct. 20 that serious side effects have not been observed in clinical trials.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Pfizer Incs experimental COVID-19 vaccine progress very encouraging and said his country was seeking more doses, while Brazil suspended trials of Chinas Sinovac vaccine due to a severe adverse e...

Realme aims to become most popular tech-lifestyle brand in 2021: Madhav Sheth

Realme, the worlds fast-growing smartphone brand is now aiming to become the most popular tech-lifestyle brand in the upcoming year, Madhav Sheth, Vice President Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe, said on Monday.In a special Diwali me...

BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyasi Singh leads over RJD's Vijay

Prakash by 1,323 votes in early trends....

WRAPUP 4-Barr urges probes of vote irregularities as Trump mounts legal assault

U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors on Monday to look into substantial allegations of irregularities in last weeks election, prompting the top lawyer overseeing voter fraud investigations to resign in protest. Barr s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020