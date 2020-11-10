Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases versus 33 a day earlier

China reported 22 new COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 9, down from 33 cases a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said one of the new cases was a local infection reported in Shanghai, while the remaining 21 cases were imported by people returning from overseas.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-11-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 12:14 IST
China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases versus 33 a day earlier
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

China reported 22 new COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 9, down from 33 cases a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said one of the new cases was a local infection reported in Shanghai, while the remaining 21 cases were imported by people returning from overseas. The commission also reported 25 new asymptomatic cases, up from nine a day earlier. On Tuesday, one new locally transmitted case was reported in the city of Fuyang in the eastern province of Anhui, the province's first since Feb. 27. This case is not included in the Nov. 9 count.

The 50-year-old man, a close contact to Monday's case reported in Shanghai, carried out transportation work at Pudong airport in Shanghai before returning to Fuyang, the city's health authority said. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China is 86,267 as of Nov. 9, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

UK layoffs hit record high in Q3 as labour market slumps

Layoffs in Britain hit a record high during the third quarter as the unemployment rate jumped, according to official data that showed the jobs market declined rapidly before finance minister Rishi Sunak made a U-turn on COVID support measur...

Saudi economy contracts 4.2% in Q3, improves from Q2

Saudi Arabias economy shrank 4.2 in the third quarter from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, a smaller contraction than the second quarter when the economy was reeling from coronavirus-linked lockdowns.The economy expanded ...

Uyghur body hails US decision to drop ETIM from 'terror' list

A pro-Uyghurs organisation has hailed the US administrations decision of removing East Turkistan Islamic Movement ETIM from the terror list, which Beijing used for years to justify the genocide of Uyghurs in China. Campaign For Uyghurs is d...

Gujarat bypolls: BJP ahead in all 8 seats, Congress trails

Ahmedabad, Nov 10 PTI The ruling BJP in Gujarat is leading in all the eight seats while the Congress is trailing behind as counting of votes polled for the Assembly bypolls progressed on Tuesday. The gap between the margin of votes polled b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020