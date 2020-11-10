Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mink cull puts Denmark's government in legal pinch

"We should have clearly communicated whether there is legal basis for the authorities to order the killing of healthy mink herds outside the safety zones," he said in an emailed statement to Reuters late on Monday. "I regret that has not been the case here." The government has said farmers would be compensated and that it would continue to seek to have the legislation passed as soon as possible.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 10-11-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 14:42 IST
Mink cull puts Denmark's government in legal pinch
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Denmark's plans to cull all 17 million mink in the country following the finding of a mutated coronavirus strain among them, are facing legal obstacles after the government admitted it did not have legal basis for the order. Authorities initiated the cull last week, saying the new strain could move to humans and evade future COVID-19 vaccines so the mink herd, one of the world's biggest, needs to be eliminated.

On Tuesday the minority Social Democratic government will put forward hastily-drawn up legislation to back the cull but the opposition has said it would not allow the draft to bypass the usual 30 day legislative process. Opposition parties say the cull of healthy mink should not have been initiated before plans were in place to compensate the owners and workers at some 1,100 mink farms.

Asked for comment, Environment and Food Minister Mogens Jensen said the government regretted the lack of clarity. "We should have clearly communicated whether there is legal basis for the authorities to order the killing of healthy mink herds outside the safety zones," he said in an emailed statement to Reuters late on Monday.

"I regret that has not been the case here." The government has said farmers would be compensated and that it would continue to seek to have the legislation passed as soon as possible.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopian troops, refugees fleeing fighting cross into Sudan

At least 30 armed Ethiopian troops and large numbers of refugees fleeing the fighting in Ethiopias northern Tigray region have crossed the border into Sudan, the state-run SUNA news agency reports, while one diplomat says hundreds of people...

Wentworth Miller not returning to 'Prison Break', says he's done with playing straight characters

Actor Wentworth Miller will not reprise his Prison Break role of Michael Scofield if the popular series comes back for a potential new season because he doesnt want to play straight characters anymore. His reaction comes almost two months a...

Adani, Piramal, others revise offers for DHFL

Suitors for the troubled non-banking finance company Dewan Housing Finance Corporation DHFL have raised their offer price in the revised bids submitted for the company, sources said. Adani Group, Piramal Enterprises, US-based Oaktree and Ho...

Erdogan says Turkey in struggle over rates and inflation

Turkey is in a historic struggle against those seeking to shackle it with high interest rates, inflation and exchange rates, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday after naming a new finance minister in a leadership reshuffle. Overnight, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020