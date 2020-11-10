Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany expects EU to sign supply deal for BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine soon

"We expect to conclude a contract in the next few days." The European Commission is in final stage talks with BioNTech-Pfizer over the supply of 200 million doses of their potential COVID-19 shot, with an option to buy another 100 million. Spahn said he expects Germany will get up to 100 million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-11-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 15:18 IST
Germany expects EU to sign supply deal for BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine soon
Image Credit: Twitter (@jensspahn)

German Health Minister Jens Spahn expects the European Commision to sign a purchase agreement with BioNTech and its partner Pfizer for its potential vaccine against COVID-19 "in the coming days."

"We will now bring this to a speedy conclusion," Spahn told a news conference in Berlin. "We expect to conclude a contract in the next few days." The European Commission is in final stage talks with BioNTech-Pfizer over the supply of 200 million doses of their potential COVID-19 shot, with an option to buy another 100 million.

Spahn said he expects Germany will get up to 100 million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine. The companies said on Monday their vaccine was shown to be more than 90% effective, a major victory in the war against a virus that has killed over a million people and battered the world's economy.

Spahn reiterated that he does not expect the vaccine to be available before the first quarter of 2021 but added that he expected it to get approved quickly. Spahn said news about the vaccine "was a light at the end of the tunnel" and raised the hope that next winter would not be as bad as this one.

He said the European Union was pursuing an extraordinary rolling review process meant to speed up approval of the shot, but stressed that this did not mean that standards would be lowered.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

BJP's N Munirathna wins RR Nagar bypoll in Karnataka

BJP candidate N Munirathna on Tuesday won the byelection to Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency in Karnataka, officials said. Munirathna, who joined BJP last year, defeated his closest rival Kusuma H of the Congress by a margin of ov...

Mitsubishi Corp picks up minority stake in TVS Supply Chain Solutions for 'undisclosed sum'

Chennai, Nov 10 PTI TVS Supply Chain Solutions on Tuesday said Japan-based Mitsubishi Corporation has made investments for an undisclosed sum, picking up minority stakes in the company. The investment in TVS Group company by Mitsubishi Corp...

First images of final design of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple released

The majestic stone faade of the first Hindu temple coming up in Abu Dhabi will be adorned with scenes from Hindu epics, scriptures and ancient stories from India, as well as motifs popular in the Gulf countries, according to a media report ...

Iran pardons 157 detained after antigovernment protests

Iran pardoned 157 people held on charges stemming from their alleged participation in antigovernment protests, the countrys judiciary announced on Tuesday, the biggest such release of those swept up in the harsh crackdowns. Judiciary spokes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020