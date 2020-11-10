Maha minister Munde in hospital for stomach pain treatment
Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde has been admitted to a private hospital here after complaining of severe stomach ache. The NCP leader (45) himself disclosed this on Twitter on Tuesday and added his health condition is stable. I am troubled by severe stomach ache for the past some days.
I am troubled by severe stomach ache for the past some days. Hence, I have got admitted to Mumbais Lilavati Hospital. "The health condition is stable and I will soon be in your service again after taking treatment, he tweeted.
Munde had earlier recovered from COVID-19.
