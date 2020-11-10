Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sleep hormone melatonin may be a viable treatment option for COVID-19, study says

The researchers harnessed network medicine methodologies and large-scale electronic health records from Cleveland Clinic patients to identify clinical manifestations and pathologies common between COVID-19 and other diseases. They, specifically, measured the proximity between host genes/proteins and those well-associated with 64 other diseases across several disease categories.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:15 IST
Sleep hormone melatonin may be a viable treatment option for COVID-19, study says
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Melatonin, a hormone which regulates the sleep-wake cycle, and is commonly used as an over-the-counter sleep aid, may be a viable treatment option for COVID-19, according to a study. The research, published in the journal PLOS Biology, used a novel artificial intelligence (AI) platform to identify possible drugs for COVID-19 repurposing.

Analysis of patient data from US-based Cleveland Clinic's COVID-19 registry also revealed that melatonin usage was associated with a nearly 30 per cent reduced likelihood of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2. The researchers adjusted their results for age, race, smoking history and various disease comorbidities.

However, the reduced likelihood of testing positive for the virus increased from 30 to 52 per cent for African Americans when adjusted for the same variables, they said. "It is very important to note these findings do not suggest people should start to take melatonin without consulting their physician," said Feixiong Cheng, an assistant staff at Cleveland, and lead author of the study.

"Large-scale observational studies and randomised controlled trials are critical to validate the clinical benefit of melatonin for patients with COVID-19, but we are excited about the associations put forth in this study and the opportunity to further explore them," Cheng said. The researchers harnessed network medicine methodologies and large-scale electronic health records from Cleveland Clinic patients to identify clinical manifestations and pathologies common between COVID-19 and other diseases.

They, specifically, measured the proximity between host genes/proteins and those well-associated with 64 other diseases across several disease categories. In these disease categories, including malignant cancer and pulmonary diseases, closer proximity indicates a higher likelihood of pathological associations between the diseases, the researchers said.

They found, for example, that proteins associated with respiratory distress syndrome and sepsis, two main causes of death in patients with severe COVID-19, were highly connected with multiple SARS-CoV-2 proteins. "This signals to us, then that a drug already approved to treat these respiratory conditions may have some utility in also treating COVID-19 by acting on those shared biological targets," explained Cheng.

They determined that autoimmune, pulmonary and neurological diseases showed significant network proximity to SARS-CoV-2 genes/proteins and identified 34 drugs as repurposing candidates, melatonin chief among them. "Recent studies suggest that COVID-19 is a systematic disease impacting multiple cell types, tissues and organs, so knowledge of the complex interplays between the virus and other diseases is key to understanding COVID-19-related complications and identifying repurposable drugs," said Cheng.

"Our study provides a powerful, integrative network medicine strategy to predict disease manifestations associated with COVID-19 and facilitate the search for an effective treatment," he added..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-'Maniac' Iannone's doping ban extended to four years

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been banned for four years after testing positive for a banned steroid, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Tuesday.The sports governing body FIM had initially imposed an 18-month suspensio...

Top foreign stories at 1730 hrs

FGN21 US-ELECTION-LD POLITICS Trump campaign says presidential election far from over Biden moves forward with his transition plans Washington As President-elect Joe Biden is gearing up for administering the country, the defiant Trump cam...

Over 11.96 cr COVID-19 tests done in India till now, which is second highest in world; on average, 11,18,072 tests done daily last week: Govt.

Over 11.96 cr COVID-19 tests done in India till now, which is second highest in world on average, 11,18,072 tests done daily last week Govt....

Hero MotoCorp drives in BS-VI compliant Xtreme 200S at Rs 1.15 lakh

The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has launched the Xtreme 200S with BS-VI compliant engine priced at Rs 1.15 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The 200-cc model comes with complimentary roadside assistance RSA, va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020