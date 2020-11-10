Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oxford ups COVID-19 testing capacity with Thermo Fisher deal

The University of Oxford has partnered with U.S.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific to ramp up its capacity to deliver COVID-19 testing data and help collect and quantify immune responses in its vaccine trials, the university said on Tuesday. The collaboration will increase Oxford's testing capacity to up to 50,000 tests per day with its new rapid testing lab and a device from Thermo Fisher that can detect antibodies developed in a person against the new coronavirus, it added.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:49 IST
Oxford ups COVID-19 testing capacity with Thermo Fisher deal

The University of Oxford has partnered with U.S.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific to ramp up its capacity to deliver COVID-19 testing data and help collect and quantify immune responses in its vaccine trials, the university said on Tuesday.

The collaboration will increase Oxford's testing capacity to up to 50,000 tests per day with its new rapid testing lab and a device from Thermo Fisher that can detect antibodies developed in a person against the new coronavirus, it added. "The equipment further enhances Oxford's capacity to quantify the response to vaccines accurately and on a large scale as part of our ongoing clinical trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine to assess vaccine performance," the statement said.

Oxford is working on an experimental COVID-19 vaccine with AstraZeneca, and eagerly anticipated data from large studies of the vaccine, one of the frontrunners, is expected by year-end. Pfizer on Monday said its vaccine was over 90% effective. Researchers at Oxford will expand the use of Thermo Fisher's test in Britain's COVID-19 infection survey by collecting and studying infection and antibody data for about a year, the chief investigator of the survey, Sarah Walker, said.

The test is called Thermo Scientific OmnipathTM Combi SARS-CoV-2 IgG ELISA, and the American company has also collaborated with WuXi Diagnostics and the Mayo Clinic on another COVID-19 test https://thermofisher.mediaroom.com/2020-05-13-Thermo-Fisher-Scientific-Response-to-COVID-19-Expands-to-Include-New-Serology-Test. The Oxford statement said the collaboration would also help Britain in its plans to tackle the coronavirus. The country went into another lockdown this month following a surge in infections.

Also Read: American jailed for attempt to overthrow Vietnam govt back in California

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Several thousand fleeing conflict in Ethiopia to Sudan- official

About 2,500 Ethiopians are known to have crossed the border into Sudan over the past two days as they flee fighting in their home country, an official in Sudans eastern Kassala state said on Tuesday.The number is increasing around the clock...

COVID-19 worsening food insecurity, driving displacement, warn UN agencies

In Populations at risk Implications of COVID-19 for hunger, migration and displacement, the UN World Food Programme WFP and the International Organization for Migration IOM urged the global community to step up support for the immediate and...

Indonesia reports 3,779 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths

Jakarta Indonesia, November 10 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,779 within one day to 444,348, with the death toll adding by 72 to 14,761, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. According to the ministry, 3,475 more people ...

Hindalco Q2 PAT declines 60 pc to Rs 387 cr

Hindalco Industries on Tuesday reported a 60.2 per cent fall in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 387 crore for the quarter ended September 30, but said it is expecting a strong third and fourth quarter as demand has returned in domes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020