Second serosurvey in Punjab in third week of November

The first survey conducted in one containment zone each in Patiala, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar had found 27.8 per cent seroprevalence. “The second survey will include a random sample of 120 clusters (60 villages and 60 urban wards) from 12 randomly selected districts, with 40 adults to be selected randomly from each cluster,” the release said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:24 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for the second serosurvey to be conducted across a larger sampling area to assess the spread of coronavirus in the state. The survey will be conducted in a random sample of 4,800 people among the general population in the third week of November, with the results expected to be released by the end of the month, an official release said here.

At a virtual COID-19 review meeting, the chief minister agreed with health experts on the need to find the extent of spread of SARS CoV-2 outside the containment zones, in contrast with the first serosurvey that was conducted in August in five containment zones across five districts. The first survey conducted in one containment zone each in Patiala, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar had found 27.8 per cent seroprevalence.

“The second survey will include a random sample of 120 clusters (60 villages and 60 urban wards) from 12 randomly selected districts, with 40 adults to be selected randomly from each cluster,” the release said. According to a health department bulletin on Monday, the infection tally in the state stands at 1,37,999, while the death toll reached 4,338.

