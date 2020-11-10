Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland looks into coronavirus risks at mink farms

Or it already exists but we do not know about it," Pawel Rawicki from the Open Cages said. China, Denmark and Poland are the largest mink producers globally, with 60 million killed annually for their fur, Animal rights group Humane Society International - United Kingdom says.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:26 IST
Poland looks into coronavirus risks at mink farms

Poland will conduct coronavirus tests among its farmed minks and check whether farm workers and their families have been infected with COVID-19, following the findings of a mutated virus among the animals in Denmark. Danish authorities last week embarked on a plan to eliminate Denmark's entire population of 17 million mink, one of the world's biggest, saying the new strain could move to humans and evade future COVID-19 vaccines.

Poland's mink population is roughly half the size of the Danish one. "The priority is to check the state of health of animals on farms," Poland's agriculture ministry said in a statement.

It has ordered the Chief Veterinary Inspectorate to test minks in various parts of Poland and sanitary authorities are checking whether infections have occurred among the workers raising the animals for their pelts or among their families. Veterinary authorities said they had prepared animal testing procedures and infrastructure in May, but did not specify whether tests had been undertaken.

Some representatives of mink farm owners' lobby groups said tests had been conducted and had shown no coronavirus infections, while others said minks have not yet been tested. Asked about testing and potential coronavirus infections among minks, the Inspectorate said "No such cases have been identified", in an emailed response to Reuters. It gave no further details about whether the animals have been tested.

"We all know that this virus does not exist in Polish farms," Tadeusz Jakubowski, a veterinarian and a director at the Polish Association of Breeders and Producers of Fur Animals said. "I suspect that someone is using coronavirus as a pretext to devastate the breeding in Denmark, without a scientific reason, he added.

A non-government organisation, Otwarte Klatki (Open cages), has called for regular COVID-19 tests among minks in Poland. "It is hard to believe that the problem does not come up in Poland sooner or later. Or it already exists but we do not know about it," Pawel Rawicki from the Open Cages said.

China, Denmark and Poland are the largest mink producers globally, with 60 million killed annually for their fur, Animal rights group Humane Society International - United Kingdom says.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar polls strike rate: BJP, Left score big; JD(U), Cong far behind

The BJP has scored high in terms of winning percentage in the Bihar assembly polls, while its partner JDU has performed relatively poorly. In the opposition camp, the Left front has outscored its partners with a much better strike rate. A...

BRIEF-UK's Unite Scotland: Up To 200 Jobs At Risk At Petroineos Grangemouth Refinery

UNITE SCOTLAND SAYS UP TO 200 JOBS AT RISK AT PETROINEOS GRANGEMOUTH REFINERY DUE TO LOWER DEMAND FOR FUELS PETROINEOS WILL INITIATE FORMAL CONSULTATION WITH WORKFORCE UNITE ON NOV. 16 REQUESTED CO. TO UTILISE 5-MONTH EXTENSION OF UK GOV...

Cricket-Pakistan appoint Babar as test captain

Pakistan named Babar Azam as their new test captain on Tuesday, putting the batsman in charge of teams across all formats. Babar replaces Azhar Ali, who led Pakistan to a 1-0 series defeat in England earlier this year.I feel truly honoured ...

EU to approve Pfizer COVID vaccine contract on Wednesday

The European Commission will approve on Wednesday a contract for the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech , its President Ursula von der Leyen said.Tomorrow we will authorise a contract for up to 300 million...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020