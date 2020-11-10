Guj: Ahmedabad's COVID-19 goes up by 178; three more die

As many as 178 fresh cases of coronavirus were detected in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district that took the tally of infections in the region to 44,284 on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said. The district reported three out of five COVID-19 deaths in the state, raising the toll to 1,939, the official said.

Apart from this, 155 patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 39,143 in the district, he said. According to an official release, Ahmedabad city reported 166 new cases and 141 recoveries, while the rural parts of the district reported 12 new cases and 14 recoveries.

The number of micro-containment areas in the city was revised to 92 after nine such areas were removed and eight new areas added to the list, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) stated. These areas are demarcated in residential societies, blocks and streets, after new cases are reported, and restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the virus.

With 442 infections, the city's north-west zone continues to have the largest number of active cases, followed by the west zones with 433 and south zone with 420 cases, the AMC said. Of the seven zones in the city, the central zone has the lowest number of infections with 283 patients, it was stated.

In the rural parts of the district, total COVID-19 cases rose to 3,120 with the addition of 12 new cases. With a recovery rate of 97 per cent, the total number of recoveries in the rural areas stands at 3,034, the official added.