Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Ahmedabad's COVID-19 goes up by 178; three more die

Of the seven zones in the city, the central zone has the lowest number of infections with 283 patients, it was stated. In the rural parts of the district, total COVID-19 cases rose to 3,120 with the addition of 12 new cases.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:50 IST
Guj: Ahmedabad's COVID-19 goes up by 178; three more die

As many as 178 fresh cases of coronavirus were detected in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district that took the tally of infections in the region to 44,284 on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said. The district reported three out of five COVID-19 deaths in the state, raising the toll to 1,939, the official said.

Apart from this, 155 patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 39,143 in the district, he said. According to an official release, Ahmedabad city reported 166 new cases and 141 recoveries, while the rural parts of the district reported 12 new cases and 14 recoveries.

The number of micro-containment areas in the city was revised to 92 after nine such areas were removed and eight new areas added to the list, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) stated. These areas are demarcated in residential societies, blocks and streets, after new cases are reported, and restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the virus.

With 442 infections, the city's north-west zone continues to have the largest number of active cases, followed by the west zones with 433 and south zone with 420 cases, the AMC said. Of the seven zones in the city, the central zone has the lowest number of infections with 283 patients, it was stated.

In the rural parts of the district, total COVID-19 cases rose to 3,120 with the addition of 12 new cases. With a recovery rate of 97 per cent, the total number of recoveries in the rural areas stands at 3,034, the official added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

West African court finds Guinea responsible for 2012 mine site killings

West Africas top court held Guinea responsible on Tuesday for the killing of six villagers and the wrongful arrest, injury or torture of 15 others at a 2012 protest near an iron-ore mine project owned by Brazils Vale and an Israeli billiona...

MP: 900 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths; 793 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 900 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,79,068, while eight fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,042, health officials said. 793 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the states overall re...

We see lot of potential to collaborate with India in Indo-Pacific: UK

The UK on Tuesday said it sees a lot of potential to collaborate with India in the Indo-Pacific as the vision of both the countries for the region was very closely aligned. Acting British Commissioner to India Jan Thompson said cooperation ...

Soccer-Man Utd's Shaw out for a month with hamstring injury

Manchester United left back Luke Shaw will be sidelined for a month after picking up a hamstring injury in Saturdays 3-1 win at Everton, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Shaw, 25, limped off during the closing stages of the match an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020