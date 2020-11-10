New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. . DEL92 UP-BYPOLLS-LD RESULTS BJP retains 6 UP seats, SP bags one Lucknow: The BJP retained six seats and the SP hung on to its Malhani constituency in the bypolls for seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the 6:1 outcome indicating Tuesday that the ruling party continued its hold over the populous state. .

DES55 UP-VIRUS-CASES 30 deaths, 2,155 fresh virus cases in UP Lucknow: Thirty more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as 2,155 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection count to 5,01,311. . DEL66 HR-BYPOLL-LD RESULT-BARODA Baroda bypoll: Cong retains seat, BJP's Yogeshwar Dutt loses Chandigarh: The opposition Congress on Tuesday retained the Baroda assembly seat after its candidate Indu Raj Narwal defeated BJP nominee and Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt by a margin of 10,566 votes. .

DES48 HR-VIRUS-CASES 2,546 fresh coronavirus cases, 16 more deaths in Haryana Chandigarh: Haryana on Tuesday reported 2,546 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the caseload in the state to 1,87,777 while 16 more fatalities took the COVID-19 related death toll to 1,935, a health bulletin stated. . DEL12 PB-CBI-REVOKE Punjab revokes 'general consent' to CBI Chandigarh: The Congress-led government in Punjab has revoked its general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation for probing cases in the state, joining several other non-BJP ruled states that have carried out similar moves. .

DES58 PB-FARMERS-CENTRE-TALKS Centre invites Punjab farmers bodies for talks on Nov 13 Chandigarh: The Centre has invited Punjab farmer bodies protesting against its farm laws for talks on November 13 in Delhi. DES25 PB-TRAINS-SAD Suspension of trains: SAD asks Punjab govt, Centre to hold talks Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday expressed concern at the economic loss caused to farmers and the industry due to the suspension of freight trains and asked the Centre and the state government to hold talks to resolve the issue. . DES36 PB-VIRUS-COUNT COVID-19: 20 more deaths, 491 new cases in Punjab Chandigarh: Twenty more COVID-19 deaths in Punjab pushed the toll to 4,358 while 491 new cases took the infection tally to 1,38,485 on Tuesday, officials said. .

DES12 RJ-RESERVATION Jats, Muslims renew quota demand amid Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan Jaipur: Groups from the Jat and Muslim communities in Rajasthan have renewed their demand for reservations, amid ongoing agitations in the state by Gurjars for quota in government jobs and educational institutions. . DES18 RJ-MAYORS-POLLS-RESULT Raj mayoral polls: Cong wins in 4 corporations, BJP wins 2 Jaipur: The ruling Congress on Tuesday won the mayoral polls in four corporations of Rajasthan, while the BJP won the seat in two corporations. .

DES43 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan records 1,902 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 1,902 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 2,15,071, while 10 more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 2,008, a health department bulletin said. . DES52 HP-CABINET-EDUCATION-INSTITUTIONS Education institutions in HP to remain closed for a fortnight from tomorrow: Minister Shimla: With the recent spurt in COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has decided to close all education institutions for a fortnight from November 11 to 25, a minister said on Tuesday. .

DES30 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 328 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, 5 more die Dehradun: Uttarakhand recorded 328 fresh COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, taking the case count to 66,005, while five more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 1,080, a health department bulletin said.. .