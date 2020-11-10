Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosnian federation introduces curfew as COVID-19 cases rise

Bosnia, which also includes the autonomous Serb Republic, reported 1,605 new COVID-19 infections and 46 deaths on Tuesday, with a 9% rise from the same day last week.

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:27 IST
Bosnian federation introduces curfew as COVID-19 cases rise
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation will introduce an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew from Wednesday after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and deaths, officials said on Tuesday. Bosnia, which also includes the autonomous Serb Republic, reported 1,605 new COVID-19 infections and 46 deaths on Tuesday, with a 9% rise from the same day last week. The country of about 3.3 million people has recorded 65,024 coronavirus cases in total and 1,629 deaths.

"The number of patients on ventilators rose 44% and the number of deaths was up 33% when compared to the last week (within the Bosniak-Croat Federation)," said Goran Cerkez, the region's assistant health minister. Cerkez criticised political parties for campaigning ahead of local elections on Sunday, saying rallies and other gatherings were unacceptable given the resurgent pandemic.

After warning earlier that medical workers were overstretched and the health system could collapse, the ministry also restricted gatherings inside and outside to 30 people. In neighbouring Serbia, health authorities reported a record 2,823 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and urged people to avoid indoor gatherings, wear masks and maintain distance as hospitals rapidly fill with patients.

The Serbian parliament is set to vote on Friday on amending a law on protection from contagious diseases that would allow authorities to fine people for not wearing face masks. Serbia has recorded 66,888 coronavirus infections and 915 deaths.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Thai king writes messages of love for nation amid protests

Thailands King Maha Vajiralongkorn wrote messages of national unity and love on Tuesday during a visit to the northeast of the country two days after protesters sent him a letter demanding royal reforms that would curb his powers.The Royal ...

West African court finds Guinea responsible for 2012 mine site killings

West Africas top court held Guinea responsible on Tuesday for the killing of six villagers and the wrongful arrest, injury or torture of 15 others at a 2012 protest near an iron-ore mine project owned by Brazils Vale and an Israeli billiona...

MP: 900 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths; 793 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 900 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,79,068, while eight fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,042, health officials said. 793 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the states overall re...

We see lot of potential to collaborate with India in Indo-Pacific: UK

The UK on Tuesday said it sees a lot of potential to collaborate with India in the Indo-Pacific as the vision of both the countries for the region was very closely aligned. Acting British Commissioner to India Jan Thompson said cooperation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020