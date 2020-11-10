Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN agency for Palestine refugees runs out of money as COVID-19 spreads

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNWRA) has run out of cash on hand to keep vital services going amid the worsening health emergency, UNRWA spokesperson Tamara Alrifai told a regular UN press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

UN News | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:05 IST
UN agency for Palestine refugees runs out of money as COVID-19 spreads

“Despite the immense efforts to raise sufficient funds in 2020 to maintain UNRWA’s critical services to 5.7 million Palestinian refugees across the Middle East, as of yesterday November 9, UNRWA has run out of money”, Ms. Alrifai said.

“If we do not have additional funding by the end of this month, November, then we will have to enact really disheartening measures that will affect the salaries of our frontline 28,000 UNRWA staff, in the middle of a global health emergency.”

The number of refugees who have contracted COVID-19 has jumped from fewer than 200 in July to nearly 17,000 as of this week, she said. The situation partly reflected the situation in the countries the refugees were in, and numbers had risen across the region.

Slowing the spread

UNRWA had put measures in place to slow the spread of the virus, including giving medical consultations by phone, delivering humanitarian assistance to avoid overcrowding at distribution centres, and blending school with remote learning. But respect for lockdown measures had increasingly given way to pressure on people to leave home in search of a daily wage.

“This in turn has of course invited the virus into the refugee communities”, Ms. Alrifai said.

UNRWA was established following the 1948 Arab-Israeli conflict, and has operations in Gaza and the West Bank, but also in Lebanon, Jordan and Syria, funded almost entirely by contributions from UN Member States.

The agency usually needs $50 million per month to cover staff salaries for services to 5.7 million in need, and now requires $30 million in the next two weeks to ensure it can continue to pay staff salaries, otherwise it will have to pay partial wages and defer the rest until it had enough funds, Ms. Alrifai said.

Funding mismatch

She added that UNRWA, which plays an important part in stabilising the region, would be devastated if it could not continue running health centres and schools for more than 500,000 children, but this year it had not received sufficient funds from donors, despite overwhelming political support at the UN General Assembly.

“So, at the centre of our crisis is a mismatch between the political support we get from UN member states and the financial contributions.”

Tribute paid to veteran Palestinian negotiator

Tributes have been paid to the veteran Palestinian official and chief negotiator in search of a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Saeb Erekat.

He died at a hospital in Jerusalem on Tuesday, after being admitted in mid-October, due to complications related to COVID-19.

The Palestinian Authority has declared a three-day period of mourning, with flags to be flow at half-staff, according to news reports.

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov (UNSCO), extended his “deepest condolences” to both Mr. Erekat’s family and the Palestinian people.

“You remained convinced that Israel and Palestine can live in peace; never gave up on negotiations; and stood proudly for your people! We will miss you, my friend”, he added, in a tweet.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Wave of migrant arrivals leaves 2,000 stranded at Gran Canaria dockside camp

More than 2,000 African migrants were stranded in a dockside camp on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria on Tuesday after a wave of arrivals overwhelmed local authorities capacity to house them.Its a disaster. Theres a huge spike in arrivals...

Reactions to death of PLO Secretary General Saeb Erekat

Tributes came from both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and from around the world after the death of Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator who died in Jerusalem on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19. - Palestinian Presiden...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq retreat as tech stocks lose favor

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of some Big Tech companies that have benefited most from the pande...

Israeli parliament ratifies diplomatic pact with Bahrain

Israels parliament Tuesday ratified the countrys recent agreement establishing formal diplomatic relations with the Gulf state of Bahrain. The agreement was approved by a 62-14 margin. The vote was largely a formality, following last months...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020