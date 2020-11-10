Single-day recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland

Nagaland on Tuesday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases, as 82 patients recuperated from the disease and 33 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to an all-time high at 89.18 per cent and 8,505 people were cured of the disease so far, health department director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

On Monday, the recovery ratio was at 88.63 per cent. The fresh infections have pushed the COVID-19 tally in the northeastern state to 9,536.

Taking to Twitter Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said, "33 +ve cases of #COVID-19 detected today. Dimapur - 18, Kohima-9, Mon- 4 and one each in Peren and Mokokchung districts. Also, 82 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur- 52, Mokokchung- 11, Kohima and Mon districts 9 each and Wokha - 1." The death toll rose to 53 after four coronavirus patients died in Kohima during the day, Hangsing said, adding that six fatalities are not related to COVID-19. Nagaland now has 886 active cases and 92 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Of the total COVID-19 patients detected in the state, 4,082 are armed forces personnel, 1,681 returnees and 467 frontline workers, he said. Dimapur has the maximum number of active cases at 556 followed by Kohima (217) and Mon (83), he said.

Over 1.02 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, he said. "A total 63,392 samples have been tested through RT- PCR, 34,526 through TruNat and 4,644 through rapid antigen test," Hangsing added.