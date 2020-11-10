Left Menu
Development News Edition

Single-day recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland

Dimapur has the maximum number of active cases at 556 followed by Kohima (217) and Mon (83), he said. Over 1.02 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, he said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:53 IST
Single-day recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland

Nagaland on Tuesday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases, as 82 patients recuperated from the disease and 33 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to an all-time high at 89.18 per cent and 8,505 people were cured of the disease so far, health department director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

On Monday, the recovery ratio was at 88.63 per cent. The fresh infections have pushed the COVID-19 tally in the northeastern state to 9,536.

Taking to Twitter Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said, "33 +ve cases of #COVID-19 detected today. Dimapur - 18, Kohima-9, Mon- 4 and one each in Peren and Mokokchung districts. Also, 82 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur- 52, Mokokchung- 11, Kohima and Mon districts 9 each and Wokha - 1." The death toll rose to 53 after four coronavirus patients died in Kohima during the day, Hangsing said, adding that six fatalities are not related to COVID-19. Nagaland now has 886 active cases and 92 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Of the total COVID-19 patients detected in the state, 4,082 are armed forces personnel, 1,681 returnees and 467 frontline workers, he said. Dimapur has the maximum number of active cases at 556 followed by Kohima (217) and Mon (83), he said.

Over 1.02 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, he said. "A total 63,392 samples have been tested through RT- PCR, 34,526 through TruNat and 4,644 through rapid antigen test," Hangsing added.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump loyalist who posted offensive tweets gets Pentagon job

A Trump loyalist and former Fox News commentator has been moved into the Pentagons top policy job, defense officials said Tuesday, just a few months after he failed to get through Senate confirmation because of offensive remarks he made, in...

Senate's McConnell backs smaller coronavirus relief bill, omnibus appropriations bill by year's end

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he did not see a need for a giant coronavirus relief bill and there was bipartisan interest in passing an omnibus appropriations bill before the end of year.We need to think about, if w...

Canada PM scolds provinces: Do more to fight coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged premiers of the countrys 10 provinces to do the right thing and take stricter measures to fight a rapidly spreading second wave of the coronavirus. We are seeing record spikes this mor...

U.S. Supreme Court justices appear unlikely to strike down Obamacare

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled they are unlikely to strike down the Obamacare healthcare law in a legal challenge brought by Texas and 17 other Republican-governed states and joined by President Donald Trumps administration...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020