Assam reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 271 new cases

Five more COVID-19 patients died in Assam on Tuesday, taking the toll to 952, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state also reported 271 new cases, following which the tally rose to 2,09,388, he said.

Two persons each died in Kamrup Metropolitan and Dibrugarh, while one death was reported from Tinsukia, the minister said. Total 25,339 tests were conducted during the day, recording a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent, Sarma said.

Further, 629 recovered patients recovered and were released from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres. Total 2,02,468 patients have been cured of COVID-19 so far with the recovery rate standing at 96.69 per cent.

There are 5,965 active cases in the state at present, while three patients have migrated out..