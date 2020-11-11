Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 271 new cases

Five more COVID-19 patients died in Assam on Tuesday, taking the toll to 952, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Total 2,02,468 patients have been cured of COVID-19 so far with the recovery rate standing at 96.69 per cent. There are 5,965 active cases in the state at present, while three patients have migrated out..

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-11-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 00:22 IST
Assam reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 271 new cases

Five more COVID-19 patients died in Assam on Tuesday, taking the toll to 952, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state also reported 271 new cases, following which the tally rose to 2,09,388, he said.

Two persons each died in Kamrup Metropolitan and Dibrugarh, while one death was reported from Tinsukia, the minister said. Total 25,339 tests were conducted during the day, recording a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent, Sarma said.

Further, 629 recovered patients recovered and were released from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres. Total 2,02,468 patients have been cured of COVID-19 so far with the recovery rate standing at 96.69 per cent.

There are 5,965 active cases in the state at present, while three patients have migrated out..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Slaves rescued from illegal gold mine run by blacklisted Brazilian

The rescue of 39 slaves from an illegal gold mine in Brazil run by a known offender highlights the difficulty in ending crimes where large profits are involved, labor authorities said.Labour inspector Magno Riga said a team raided a mining ...

Trump loyalist who posted offensive tweets gets Pentagon job

A Trump loyalist and former Fox News commentator has been moved into the Pentagons top policy job, defense officials said Tuesday, just a few months after he failed to get through Senate confirmation because of offensive remarks he made, in...

Senate's McConnell backs smaller coronavirus relief bill, omnibus appropriations bill by year's end

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he did not see a need for a giant coronavirus relief bill and there was bipartisan interest in passing an omnibus appropriations bill before the end of year.We need to think about, if w...

Canada PM scolds provinces: Do more to fight coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged premiers of the countrys 10 provinces to do the right thing and take stricter measures to fight a rapidly spreading second wave of the coronavirus. We are seeing record spikes this mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020