Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctor: Maradona needs time, family support to recover

Díaz, who is taking care of Maradona during his time at the Olivos private clinic, on Tuesday said the 1986 World Cup champion needs doctors, therapy and "fundamentally family support." He said Maradona's status as a national sporting hero in Argentina didn't preclude him from experiencing the same health issues as other people. "Diego Maradona, in certain issues, is just like everyone else ...

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 11-11-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 09:07 IST
Doctor: Maradona needs time, family support to recover

Diego Maradona's psychologist Diego Díaz says the Argentine soccer hero is in a stable condition in a private health clinic where he is recovering from surgery. Maradona last week had an operation for a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.

His personal doctor, neurologist Leopoldo Luque, said the problem likely was caused by an accident, but the 60-year-old Maradona said he didn't remember the event. Díaz, who is taking care of Maradona during his time at the Olivos private clinic, on Tuesday said the 1986 World Cup champion needs doctors, therapy and "fundamentally family support." He said Maradona's status as a national sporting hero in Argentina didn't preclude him from experiencing the same health issues as other people.

"Diego Maradona, in certain issues, is just like everyone else ... with the same limitations, difficulties and advantages that any human being has," Díaz told The Associated Press in an interview. "The important thing today is that he is stabilised, that he is controlled in terms of pharmacological management, the levels of food and rest. "And then he will be able to continue with a system according to a patient like Diego Maradona. This has to do with the presence of therapeutic companions, nurses, an interdisciplinary team and, fundamentally, his family." Dr. Luque told radio La Red earlier Tuesday that Maradona will be transferred to a house in the north of Buenos Aires, close to his older daughters Dalma and Giannina. That means he will not be able to coach first-division team Gimnasia y Esgrima for now.

"He is a patient that lives in extremes," Luque said, adding that Maradona could put an end to stresses that were potentially harmful to his health, but the former Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli star is convinced he needs to keep working. Luque said Maradona, who has had addiction problems in the past, has lowered his alcohol intake but even small amounts could have negative affects in combination with the medication he needs for his recovery.

Maradona turned 60 on Oct. 30 and showed up that night for Gimnasia's national championship match against Patronato, which his team won 3-0. He left before the end of the first half, which raised questions about his health. He was initially admitted to another clinic in La Plata with signs of depression, anemia and dehydration, before being moved when the subdural hematoma was discovered. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Drugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized, 1 arrested in Manipur

One person has been arrested anddrugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized from his possession in ManipursTengnoupal district, police said on WednesdayActing on a tip-off, police intercepted a car andseized 279 gm of brown sugar and 202 Yaba tablets, be...

Taiwan processor chip maker to set up $3.5 billion US arm

A Taiwanese maker of processor chips for Apple Inc. and other customers plans to invest 3.5 billion to set up a U.S. subsidiary amid American concern about relying too heavily on sources in Asia for high-tech components. Taiwan Semiconducto...

UPDATE 2-Alibaba records billions in sales as China's first post-virus Singles' Day kicks off

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said orders made during its Singles Day mega-shopping festival had exceeded 56 billion by Wednesday morning, as consumers sought to cash in on a deluge of discounts. This years shopping ext...

France, Germany push for tighter EU borders after attacks

France and Germany pushed on Tuesday to tighten European Union borders to head off what President Emmanuel Macron called the threat of terrorism after suspected Islamist militants killed eight people in Paris, Nice, and Vienna within a mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020