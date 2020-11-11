Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will bring in policies to introduce Hindu practices of wellness: K'taka Health Minister

Emphasising on learning the Hindu way of life and adopting ancient practices of wellness, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said he will bring in policies to introduce a holistic and comprehensive healthcare system in the state.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:28 IST
Will bring in policies to introduce Hindu practices of wellness: K'taka Health Minister
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Emphasising on learning the Hindu way of life and adopting ancient practices of wellness, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said he will bring in policies to introduce a holistic and comprehensive healthcare system in the state. In an interview to PTI, Sudhakar, who is a medical practitioner, said, "One should learn the Hindu way of life.

One should go back to our ancient practices so far as wellness is concerned." "I am moving ahead to introduce this (ancient practices of wellness) in Bengaluru and Karnataka in a holistic and comprehensive manner. I am bringing in new policies," he said. Sudhakar further said he would stress on prevention of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, hypertension etc.

To a query on the lessons learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sudhakar said the health sector was 'neglected' all these decades. Lamenting that the spending on public healthcare by all the previous governments had taken a backseat, he said this is an area where he would like to focus.

"We need to build a robust healthcare system, especially when primary and secondary healthcare should be robust. We should focus more on prevention of a disease," Sudhakar said. Asked whether Ayurveda was of any help during the pandemic, the minister said he was not armed with any medical evidence to prove that it works the way allopathy does.

"I don't know whether Ayurveda and Unani have the same protocols as allopathy, but I know for a fact that Ayurveda is a great science, very ancient science, which works. All diseases cannot have the same protocol of treatment," he added.

The infection and mortality in Karnataka has come down drastically from over 10,500 fresh cases and over 200 deaths a day to somewhere between 2,000 and 2,500 infections and 20 to 30 deaths a day. Asked how it was reduced, the minister said after eight months with the virus, the medical world has developed a line of treatment after many trial-and-errors.

"Since it is almost eight months now, a structured and specific treatment protocol has been achieved," he said. He added that Karnataka had used technology to the optimum level by setting up a war room, tele-ICU connecting all the ICUs across all the districts of the state to ensure uniform treatment protocol.

The serological survey with a sample size of 16,700 people conducted in Karnataka indicated that about 1.93 crore people in the state had a brush with the virus. Responding to a query whether Karnataka was close to herd immunity, Sudhakar said it was quite natural to develop it.

"It is quite natural to develop it. This sample size is not very big. In a big dynamic country like ours, the spread of coronavirus is a reality. So more positive cases is a reality but herd immunity has to happen finally but we cannot predict when," he pointed out.

Herd immunity, also known as population immunity, occurs when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease and making its spread from person to person unlikely. To another question on how Karnataka dealt with the pandemic, Sudhakar said the state was the first to use latest technologies.

"We were the first in many things like tele-ICU, using technology, 'Aptamitra' helpline, Quarantine mobile applications, home isolation applications -- We monitored the infected or primary contacts using technology, identifying the primary and secondary contacts and counselling," he explained. PTI GMS ROH ROH

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Rise in pollution, surge in COVID-19 cases spell double trouble for city residents: experts

The nearly week-long spell of worsened air quality and a fresh surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital have proved doubly detrimental to people suffering from respiratory ailments, as their complications have increased and many o...

INSTANT VIEW-Russia says its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective

Russias Sputnik V vaccine is 92 effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the countrys sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a s...

Swedish c.bank warns surging infections to slow recovery

Swedens economy has begun to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to halt its spread, but the recent pick-up in new infections will slow the recovery while longer-term risks remain elevated, the central bank said in a regular rep...

Guj: Amit Shah to meet village heads of border districts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a gathering of village heads of three border districts - Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan - near Dhordo tent city in Gujarats Kutch district on November 12, an official said on Wednesday. Apart from vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020