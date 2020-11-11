Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

AMERICAS * The United States reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, while the number of deaths surged to their highest daily count since August.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 15:28 IST
California and several states across the U.S. Midwest have tightened restrictions on residents as COVID-19 cases surge again, while authorities in Europe fear that fatalities and infections will continue to rise as the region heads into winter.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the country's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a shot. * Disagreements over whether to ease COVID-19 curbs this week between rivals Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) that lead Northern Ireland's power-sharing government drew criticism on Wednesday from frustrated businesses.

* Denmark's plans to cull all 17 million mink in the country following the finding of a mutated coronavirus strain among them are facing legal obstacles. AMERICAS

* The United States reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, while the number of deaths surged to their highest daily count since August. * More than 15,000 mink in the United States have died of the coronavirus since August, and authorities are keeping about a dozen farms under quarantine while they investigate the cases, state agriculture officials said.

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged premiers of the country's 10 provinces to "do the right thing" and take stricter measures. * If Pfizer Inc submits the positive initial data from its COVID-19 vaccine trial to health regulators as quickly as expected, the U.S. government plans to begin vaccinating Americans in December.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Indonesia reported 3,770 new infections on Wednesday, taking its total number of cases to 448,118, according to the country's COVID-19 task force.

* A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on Nov. 22, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners. * Australia is considering opening its borders to Asian countries, including parts of China.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Saeb Erekat, one of the most experienced and high-profile advocates for the Palestinian cause over decades of dispute with Israel, died on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19.

* Lebanon ordered a full lockdown for around two weeks to stem rising infections and allow a badly strained health sector to bolster capacity. * Botswana signed an agreement with the global vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the WHO, giving it the option to buy coronavirus vaccines for 20% of its population.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The United States will this week begin distributing Eli Lilly and Co's COVID-19 antibody treatment to state health departments.

* The severe adverse event which caused the Brazilian health regulator to suspend trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac was a suicide, broadcaster TV Cultura reported. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stocks gained and bonds dropped on Wednesday as news of a working COVID-19 vaccine outweighed worries over surging infections, fuelling rotation towards cut-price losers from the coronavirus pandemic such as travel stocks. * Italy's government is ready to increase its 2021 budget deficit and review this year's to fund further compensation for businesses hit by COVID-19, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday.

* New Zealand's central bank introduced a new funding programme on Wednesday that would reduce costs for lenders, while holding its benchmark interest rate at record lows. (Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Ramakrishnan M., Aditya Soni and Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Arun Koyyur and Philippa Fletcher)

