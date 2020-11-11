129 more test COVID-19 positive in Ladakh

Left Menu
The COVID-19 tally in Ladakh surpassed the 7,000-mark on Wednesday with 129 more people testing positive for the infection, according to an official bulletin. The fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,063 in the Union Territory, the bulletin said. The death toll linked to the pandemic stands at 85 in Ladakh, while 6,058 patients have so far recovered from the infection in the UT.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:27 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

The COVID-19 tally in Ladakh surpassed the 7,000-mark on Wednesday with 129 more people testing positive for the infection, according to an official bulletin. The fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,063 in the Union Territory, the bulletin said.

The death toll linked to the pandemic stands at 85 in Ladakh, while 6,058 patients have so far recovered from the infection in the UT. According to the bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services on Wednesday evening, 120 new cases were detected in Leh district and nine others in Kargil district, raising the number of active cases in the region to 920 -- 818 in Leh and 102 in Kargil.

It said a total of 55 patients were discharged after successful treatment during the past 24 hours. The new COVID-19 recoveries comprise 44 in Leh district and 11 in Kargil.

