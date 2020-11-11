Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany sees spike in COVID-19 deaths

Germany on Wednesday reported the biggest spike in deaths linked to COVID-19 since April, and its health minister warned that the number of daily infections had not fallen enough yet to flatten the curve. Europe's biggest economy, in a partial lockdown since Nov. 2 designed to tame a second wave of the coronavirus, recorded 18,487 new infections and 261 deaths in a day, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:11 IST
Germany sees spike in COVID-19 deaths

Germany on Wednesday reported the biggest spike in deaths linked to COVID-19 since April, and its health minister warned that the number of daily infections had not fallen enough yet to flatten the curve.

Europe's biggest economy, in a partial lockdown since Nov. 2 designed to tame a second wave of the coronavirus, recorded 18,487 new infections and 261 deaths in a day, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said. Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the emergency month-long lockdown that includes the closure of restaurants, gyms and theatres was necessary to reverse a spike in coronavirus cases that risks overwhelming hospitals.

"The numbers are rising but not as strongly," health minister Jens Spahn told German broadcaster RTL. "This is encouraging but it is not enough." Even though the number of confirmed daily new infections has remained below 20,000 for four days straight, the number of deaths has been rising, and hospitals are reporting higher intensive care occupancy, Spahn said.

"We are definitely seeing signs of change, but we still cannot talk of a trend reversal," he said, adding the number of deaths and patients needing intensive care would only fall if infection numbers dropped significantly. German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer echoed Spahn's careful reading of the numbers but rejected a union call to consider a partial shuttering of schools and daycare centres after a spike in the number of teachers and pupils in quarantine.

"The federal and state governments are very determined to avoid extensive school closures," said Demmer. Unlike its first lockdown earlier this year, Germany is keeping its schools and daycare centres open so that parents can go to work and limit the damage to an economy expected to suffer its worst recession since World War Two.

The head of Germany's Teachers Union said, however, that at least 300,000 pupils and more than 40,000 teachers were currently in quarantine, either because they had the virus or had come into contact with an infected individual. "Politicians see it as black and white: schools open or schools closed," said union chief Heinz-Peter Meidinger.

"We need concepts to keep schools partially open, for example by keeping older pupils at home. Otherwise the situation will spiral out of control." (Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Kim Coghill, Kirsten Donovan)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

China's Rhodiola set to sell and test Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine

Chinas Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding announced a deal on Wednesday to manufacture, sell and test Russias COVID-19 vaccine in China, hours after interim results showed it was 92 effective at protecting people from the disease.The ini...

Tata Steel Chess cancelled owing to COVID-19 pandemic

This years Tata Steel India Rapid and Blitz chess tournament was on Wednesday cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said. World champion Magnus Carlsen won the tournament last year which was a part of the Grand Chess Tour and h...

UP: 2 illegal arms unit busted in UP's Raebareli, 3 arrested

Two illegal arms manufacturing units were busted here leading to the arrest of three people, including one who had posted a picture of himself on social media flaunting pistols, police said on Wednesday. The police also seized over a doz...

LIC Housing Q2 profit up 2 pc at Rs 791 cr

LIC Housing Finance on Wednesday reported 2 per cent growth in standalone profit at Rs 790.90 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Its profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 772.20 crore.On a consolidated basis, the company re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020