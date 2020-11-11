London says: We'll need more money for TFL in next year
London said on Wednesday it would need more support from the British government for its transport system in the next financial year to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.Reuters | London | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:04 IST
London said on Wednesday it would need more support from the British government for its transport system in the next financial year to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In the next financial year, we are still going to need considerable government support to cope with the impact of the pandemic," Deputy Mayor Heidi Alexander told Reuters.
"If we had more autonomy over the taxes raised in our city we could decide where that is spent, and I'd be accountable," Mayor Sadiq Khan said. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, himself a former mayor, said last month that Khan had bankrupted the capital's transport system.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Sadiq Khan
- British
- Khan
ALSO READ
UK PM Boris Johnson condemns knife attack in France
Boris Johnson pays tribute to British Indian Army of Second World War
Boris Johnson admits US-UK trade deal won’t be a ‘pushover’ under Biden
Boris Johnson, Joe Biden pledge to work together closely in 1st phone call
UK PM Boris Johnson cautiously welcomes ‘loud toot’ of the vaccine bugle