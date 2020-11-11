Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling slips, erasing earlier gains on vaccine optimism

Sterling was set to end the day flat against the euro and down against a stronger dollar on Wednesday, as optimism that a vaccine against COVID-19 would bolster the UK economy was tempered by a lack of progress in Brexit negotiations. Global markets surged this week after Pfizer Inc announced on Monday that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial data from a large study.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:18 IST
Sterling slips, erasing earlier gains on vaccine optimism

Sterling was set to end the day flat against the euro and down against a stronger dollar on Wednesday, as optimism that a vaccine against COVID-19 would bolster the UK economy was tempered by a lack of progress in Brexit negotiations.

Global markets surged this week after Pfizer Inc announced on Monday that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial data from a large study. The pound benefited as investors judged that a vaccine would be a particular boon to the UK, which has seen its economy ravaged by the coronavirus.

"Since Britain has been disproportionately hit by the virus, it will be disproportionately helped by a vaccine," wrote Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group. Euro-sterling tumbled to hit its lowest in six months at 88.61 pence per euro at 1153 GMT, although it reversed this later in the session.

By 1632 GMT, the pound was broadly flat versus the euro at 89.09 pence, and down 0.6% on the day against a stronger dollar, at $1.3198 - still up on the week. ING strategists wrote in a note to clients that Brexit remained the key driver for the pound.

Britain left the European Union in January and both sides are negotiating a trade deal for the end of the transition period on Dec. 31. A deal is unlikely to be reached this week and talks might go into next week, an Irish minister said on Wednesday, confirming a Reuters report that negotiators were set to miss their mid-November deadline for a deal.

Pound traders have long feared that the economic fallout from a second nationwide lockdown, combined with the threat of a no-deal Brexit, could push the Bank of England to introduce negative rates in January. But a possible vaccine could go some way to mitigate the risk of negative rates, said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale, who noted that the G10 currencies which are down on the week versus the dollar are those with negative rates.

"It is a shift and the UK-negative was doubling up on pandemic and no-deal Brexit. If you reduce either side of that, it’s not as exceptionally dreadful as it was before," he said. "If we don’t get a deal, the chances of negative rates are maybe smaller now." Money markets are now pricing in negative interest rates in Britain by August 2021 compared with May last week.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal to perform 'Diwali Pujan' at Akshardham Temple on Nov 14

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform Diwali Pujan at Akshardham Temple on November 14 along with his cabinet colleagues, amid a ban on firecrackers by his government in view of the rising air pollution and COVID-19 cases in the city....

Activist from J-K's Katra joins National Conference

Prominent activist from Jammu and Kashmirs Katra Sher Singh on Wednesday joined the National Conference NC and said the party alone can steer the union territory to peace and progress. Singh was welcomed into the NC by party president Faroo...

GIC Housing posts Rs 21 cr net profit in Jul-Sep

GIC Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 20.60 crore in the second quarter ended September of this fiscal. It had posted a net loss of Rs 9.97 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company had registered a net loss o...

Thousands flee Ethiopia conflict, anti-Tigray protests planned

Ethiopian refugees were flooding into Sudan on Wednesday as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds federal troops battled well-armed local forces in Tigray and protests against the northern regions leaders were planned elsewhere. With outsiders barred ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020