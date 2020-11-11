2,584 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

A total of 2,584 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday in Karnataka. The state Health Department said 2,881 recoveries and 23 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The total count of cases has reached 8,53,796 including 8,11,581 discharges and 11,453 fatalities. The state has 30,743 active cases for COVID-19. (ANI)

Also Read: Cabinet expansion to take place after Karnataka bypoll results: CM Yediyurappa