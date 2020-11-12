Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Africa's President Ramaphosa says travel to all international countries now permitted

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-11-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 00:20 IST
S.Africa's President Ramaphosa says travel to all international countries now permitted

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that travel to all international countries will be permitted pending strict health protocols, despite having the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent. "We are also opening up international travel to all countries subject to the necessary health protocols and the presentation of a negative COVID-19 certificate," said Ramaphosa during a national address.

Africa's most advanced economy, which has recorded more than 740,000 coronavirus infections and nearly 20,000 deaths, eased lockdown restrictions to their lowest level in September as the rate of new cases fell.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by Rs 50 to Rs 925/bag

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Journalists covering conflict, essential workers for a ‘durable peace’ says Guterres

Antnio Guterres said in the statement issued by his Spokesperson that he remains deeply concerned, and condemned attacks against journalists and media workers in general, calling for concerted efforts to tackle widespread impunity for suc...

Libya talks reach breakthrough on election roadmap, U.N. envoy says

Political talks in Tunis on Libyas future have reached a breakthrough, the United Nations acting Libya envoy said on Wednesday, paving the way towards elections within 18 months.The participants reached a preliminary agreement on a roadmap ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nasdaq jumps as Wall St pivots back to tech, oil ends off highs

Tech led the SP 500 and the Nasdaq higher and crude prices extended their rally on Wednesday, as hopes of potential COVID-19 were tempered by spiking coronavirus infections and the looming threat of new lockdowns.The blue-chip Dow was lower...

Spain to demand negative COVID test for air travellers from high-risk countries

Spain will from Nov. 23 demand a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours for air travellers arriving from countries with a high risk of contracting COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding to an array of internal rest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020