Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK economy loses more speed in September, before new lockdown

But that failed to make up for its nearly 20% crash in the second quarter, which included most the period when the country was in the grip of its first coronavirus lockdown. Last week, the Bank of England said the world's sixth-biggest economy was likely to shrink by a record 11% in 2020 before growing by just over 7% in 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 12:59 IST
UK economy loses more speed in September, before new lockdown

Britain's economy, which has struggled to maintain its recovery from its coronavirus lockdown crash, grew by a slower than expected 1.1% in September from August, even before the latest restrictions on businesses, official data showed. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a monthly growth rate of 1.5% in September.

In the July-September period, gross domestic product grew by a record 15.5% compared with the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics said. But that failed to make up for its nearly 20% crash in the second quarter, which included most the period when the country was in the grip of its first coronavirus lockdown.

Last week, the Bank of England said the world's sixth-biggest economy was likely to shrink by a record 11% in 2020 before growing by just over 7% in 2021. However, since then news of a potentially effective COVID-19 vaccine has raised hopes that next year's bounce-back could be stronger than the BoE's forecast.

Britain's economy is being propped up by more than 200 billion pounds' worth of emergency spending and tax cuts ordered by finance minister Rishi Sunak and by the BoE's bond-buying programme which has been expanded to almost 900 billion pounds. Despite the huge support, Britain's economy suffered the biggest drop among major economies in an ONS comparison.

GDP remained almost 10% smaller than before the pandemic in the latest figures, twice as big as the falls in Italy, Germany and France and nearly three times the size of the drop in the United States, the ONS said. Sunak said steps taken to restrict the spread of COVID-19 had likely slowed economic growth since September.

"Today's figures show that our economy was recovering over the summer, but started to slow going into autumn," he said in a statement. "The steps we've had to take since to halt the spread of the virus mean growth has likely slowed further since then." Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered most people in England to stay at home for a month from last week in an attempt to slow a second wave of coronavirus infections.

(Editing by Alistair Smout/Guy Faulconbridge)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Killer Storms into Chandigarh

Killer store is now at Elante Mall Chandigarh, 12th November, 2020 KILLER the flagship brand of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., is ready to rock Chandigarh with its new store at the fabulous Elante Mall. The brand brings along its unique and bo...

Local residents protest as illegal structures around mosque demolished in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Local residents at a village here protested as illegal structures around a mosque and a shrine were demolished by the authorities, police said on Thursday. The complex at Biharigarh village under Bhopa Police Station is built in a reserved ...

Dems, GOP take different approaches on Georgia Senate blitz

Jon Ossoff took the stage in Columbus and looked out over a parking lot filled with cars, with supporters blaring their horns in approval as he declared that change has come to Georgia. Hours earlier, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler steppe...

FTSE 100 loses steam after 3-day rally as recovery concerns weigh

Londons FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday after staging a near 8 rally this week, as slower-than-expected domestic economic growth in September underscored concerns about a faltering recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession. The blue-chip ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020