Philippines reports 1,407 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Philippines reports 1,407 new coronavirus cases, 11 deathsReuters | Manila | Updated: 12-11-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 13:31 IST
The Philippine health ministry on Thursday reported 1,407 new coronavirus infections and 11 more deaths, the lowest daily increase in fatalities in nearly three months.
The ministry said total confirmed cases rose to 402,820 while deaths reached 7,721. The Philippines has the second highest COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.
Also Read: Philippines reports 1,761 new coronavirus cases, 33 more deaths
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippine