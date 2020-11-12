Left Menu
Development News Edition

China adopts new law to provide support for retired military personnel

"(We should) make the military a profession to be respected by the whole of society, and build the foundation for strengthening the army," Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC, was quoted as saying. Under the new law, businesses that employ former soldiers will be given tax breaks, while local governments will be responsible for providing job training to veterans so they can find alternative employment and support themselves, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:11 IST
China adopts new law to provide support for retired military personnel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China has passed a new law aimed at providing better support for the country's 57 million military veterans. The Standing Committee of China's legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), on Wednesday adopted the new law to strengthen protection over the legitimate rights of veterans.

The law stipulates that it is the common responsibility of the whole society to respect and care for demobilised military personnel, and the veterans can enjoy the benefits of preferential financing policies such as discount interest on loans if they start small or micro-businesses, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The law required establishing a national mechanism to ensure special preferential treatment to veterans who participated in wars.

The law, which will take effect from January 1, 2021, has provisions on the different settlement measures for demobilised military officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers. "(We should) make the military a profession to be respected by the whole of society, and build the foundation for strengthening the army," Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC, was quoted as saying.

Under the new law, businesses that employ former soldiers will be given tax breaks, while local governments will be responsible for providing job training to veterans so they can find alternative employment and support themselves, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Thursday. China has the world's largest standing military of two million personnel.

According to official figures, China has about 57 million veterans and the number is set to grow as military leaders seek to transform the People's Liberation Army (PLA) into a modern fighting force through streamlining and the adoption of new technologies. But the PLA is also struggling to attract young, well-educated recruits, who have more career options than their predecessors.

Qin Qianhong, a political scientist and law professor at Wuhan University, said Beijing needed to do more to ensure that the military path remained an attractive career option for young people. "Unlike in the past, when military service was widely considered an honourable and preferred career, young Chinese now have many options," he said.

"This law is also an attempt to address the uncertainty for some people who may be worried about life after [military] service as it spells out how the soldiers will be taken care of by society after they leave," he said. A retired officer, who asked not to be named, said veterans had been lobbying for the new legislation for many years and hoped it would be implemented despite China's slowing economic growth and rising competition for jobs.

"Many of our comrades are happy that the law is now passed but we are concerned about its implementation," the veteran of the Sino-Vietnamese war told the Post. "We are worried if there will be enough jobs for us because we are getting old and many of us have health and family problems," he said.

In recent years, disgruntled veterans have joined waves of demonstrations calling for better benefits. In January last year, 19 people were arrested for organising protests. The government opened the Ministry of Veterans Affairs in 2018..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

How to Install SAP GUI and Test Connection on MAC?

SAP GUI is a client tool that is used to access a remote central server and runs on various operating systems like Microsoft Windows, Linux, Mac, etc. It is used to manage and access SAP applications like SAP ECC and SAP Business Intelligen...

Manjhi elected HAM legislature party leader, says won't accept ministerial berth

Hindustani Awam Morcha HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi was on Thursday elected the leader of its four-member legislature party. All the four newly elected MLAs met at Manjhis residence where they elected the former chief minister the leader of t...

Saudi embassy in The Hague sprayed with gunfire, no injuries

Unidentified assailants sprayed the embassy of Saudi Arabia in the Netherlands with gunfire before dawn on Thursday, police said. No one was hurt in the incident.Dutch police said there had been no arrests after the building was hit just be...

Department publishes regulatory framework for EPR schemes

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries has published the regulatory framework for Extended Producer Responsibility EPR schemes as part of the governments effort to contribute towards the economic recovery plan.These EPR schem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020