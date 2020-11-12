Seventy-eight per cent of the new coro'

Left Menu
Seventy-eight per cent of the new 47,905 coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours on Thursday are from 10 states and union territories with Delhi continuing to register the highest single-day cases at 8,593 followed by Kerala and Maharashtra, according to the Union health ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:23 IST
Seventy-eight per cent of the new 47,905 coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours on Thursday are from 10 states and union territories with Delhi continuing to register the highest single-day cases at 8,593 followed by Kerala and Maharashtra, according to the Union health ministry. For the successive fifth day, new COVID-19 cases reported in a span of 24 hours did not cross the 50,000 mark, while the trend of daily new recoveries outnumbering daily new infections continued for the 40th day. As many as 52,718 new recoveries were registered in a day as against 47,905 infections during the same period.

This trend has continued to compress the active COVID-19 caseload which is currently 4.98 lakh and comprises only 5.63 per cent of India's total coronavirus cases. The recovery rate has also been boosted with the trend of recoveries exceeding new cases and currently stands at 92.89 per cent with 80,66,501 people having recuperated from the disease so far.  "The gap between recovered cases and active cases has steadily widened to 75,77,207," the ministry underlined.

The ministry said that 78 per cent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 states and union territories. Maharashtra reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 9,164 newly-recovered cases. At least 7,264 people recovered in Delhi followed closely by Kerala which reported 7,252 new recoveries. Delhi observed another spike and reported the highest daily new cases, also its highest tally so far with 8,593 new cases. Delhi is followed by Kerala with 7,007 cases and Maharashtra with 4,907 cases, the ministry said.

As many as 550 case fatalities have been reported in a day of which 10 states and union territories account for 80 per cent. Maharashtra accounted for 22.7 per cent share with 125 fatalities. Delhi and West Bengal follow with 85 and 49 new deaths, respectively. India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to  86,83,916 with 47,905 infections being reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 1,28,121 with 550 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

